Sports

Amigo leads as Denver tops Wyoming 88-78

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 12:38 AM

DENVER

Daniel Amigo scored 22 points with 10 rebounds and Denver topped Wyoming 88-78 on Wednesday night.

It was Amigo's fourth double-double this season for the Pioneers (3-4). Jake Holtzmann added 20 points, Jake Pemberton had 19 points and Joe Rosga had 18 points and led the team with 12 rebounds.

Denver averaged 56 percent shooting from the field — compared to 34 percent for Wyoming — and had a 47-27 rebounding edge.

Pemberton scored 11 points in the first five minutes as part of a 19-5 run and Holtzmann sank a pair of 3-pointers after that to help stretch it to 43-30 at the break.

In the second half, Wyoming cut it to 55-50 with 11:19 to play before 3-pointers by Pemberton and Holtzmann and two layups by Amigo helped move the Pioneers back into a double-digit advantage.

Justin James led the Cowboys (5-2) with 17 points. Hayden Dalton added 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.

