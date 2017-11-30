Sports

UC Davis closes on 16-0 run to beat Northern Colorado 56-51

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 12:47 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 14 MINUTES AGO

DAVIS, Calif.

Chima Moneke had 17 points and 16 rebounds, and UC Davis closed the game on a 16-0 run for a 56-51 victory over Northern Colorado on Wednesday night.

TJ Shorts II added 13 points for UC Davis (4-2). Siler Schneider chipped in 11.

Jordan Davis scored 19 point on 7-of-16 shooting to lead Northern Colorado (5-3), which lost to UC Davis 74-59 on Nov. 13 before starting a five-game winning streak.

The Bears made their last shot with 4:27 remaining to take a 51-40 lead. Shorts scored seven points, Schneider added five points and Moneke had four during the final stretch while the Bears missed seven field goals and two free throws.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Both teams shot poorly, under 32 percent from the field. The Aggies also missed 14 free throws while the Bears were 1-of-23 shooting from 3-point range.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense

    Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese will try to conjure up a game plan to stop South Pointe's high-powered offense in Saturday's 4A football state championship game. Monday, he described what the process has been like so far.

Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense

Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense 0:35

Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense
Watch: Zeb Graham talks about Nation Ford basketball's potential 1:12

Watch: Zeb Graham talks about Nation Ford basketball's potential
Watch: South Pointe's Scott Robinson Jr. talks about players' reaction to 1:06

Watch: South Pointe's Scott Robinson Jr. talks about players' reaction to "Prima Donna Tour" comment from coach

View More Video