Watch: is B.T. Potter the best HS football kicker Strait Herron has seen?

Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese will try to conjure up a game plan to stop South Pointe's high-powered offense in Saturday's 4A football state championship game. Monday, he described what the process has been like so far.
Nation Ford basketball standout Zeb Graham took a minute to talk about his team's immense potential heading into the 2017-18 season. The Falcons are preseason ranked statewide and have a deep and talented roster.
South Pointe coach Strait Herron called his 2017 team "The Prima Donna Tour" back in August. The Stallions are playing for the 4A state title Dec. 2 in Columbia. Stallions receiver Scott Robinson Jr. describes how the team took its coach's comment.
South Pointe Scott Robinson Jr. tells how his teammates reacted to coach Strait Herron calling this team’s season “The Prima Donna Tour” back in August. South Pointe plays for the 4A football state title Dec. 2, 2017.