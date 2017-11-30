More Videos

Sports

Report: One possible South Carolina bowl destination might be off the board

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 30, 2017 01:30 PM

UPDATED 11 MINUTES AGO

Things had been trending toward South Carolina football landing in one of three Florida bowl: TaxSlayer, Citrus or Outback.

According to a report from Nola.com, one of those three might be off the table.

The website’s Jeff Duncan cites a source that “LSU is expected to receive a bid to the Citrus Bowl to play Michigan State.” The Tigers played in that game last season against Louisville.

This came two days after a Brett McMurphy report the Gamecocks were expected to face Michigan in the Outback Bowl.

According to the report, “Citrus Bowl officials met on Wednesday night in Orlando to vote on their preference and LSU was an overwhelming favorite to represent the SEC over Mississippi State and South Carolina, the source said.”

The only thing that could scuttle it was the loser of the SEC title game falling out of the New Year’s Six bowls, which seems a remote possibility.

South Carolina has played in the Orlando bowl three times, winning twice.

