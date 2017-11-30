Angels get Johnson, international bonus space from Braves

In this Saturday, June 3, 2017 file photo, Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Jim Johnson throws in the 12th inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati. The Los Angeles Angels have acquired pitcher Jim Johnson and the Atlanta Braves’ remaining $1.21 million in international bonus signing allocation for minor league left-hander Justin Kelly, a deal that raises Los Angeles’ possible bonus offer to Shohei Ohtani to $1,315,000. John Minchillo, File AP Photo