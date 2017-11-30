Sports

Davis guides Bethune-Cookman past Jacksonville 77-66

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 09:53 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Shawntrez Davis posted his fourth double-double of the season with 28 points and 10 rebounds and Bethune-Cookman beat Jacksonville 77-66 on Thursday night.

Davis made 11 of 16 from the field for the Wildcats (4-3), who picked up a fourth win in November for the first time in school history. Malik Maitland added 16 points, four assists and three steals for Bethune-Cookman, while Isaiah Bailey contributed 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

JD Notae hit four 3-pointers and finished with 24 points and seven rebounds for the Dolphins (3-5). Jace Hogan added 17 points and 12 rebounds for Jacksonville.

The Wildcats beat Jacksonville for just the fourth time in 16 tries. The schools were playing for the first time since 1999.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bethune-Cookman shot just 34.3 percent (23 of 67) from the field, but made 23 of 28 free throws. Jacksonville shot 36.9 percent (24 of 65) from the floor, and made just 13 of 22 free throws.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Moose and McCormick discuss 2 numbers that could impact South Pointe-Hartsville football championship

    Legendary high school football coach Jimmy Wallace and The Herald's Bret McCormick discuss two numbers that could impact the Dec. 2, 2017 4A football state title game between Hartsville and South Pointe.

Watch: Moose and McCormick discuss 2 numbers that could impact South Pointe-Hartsville football championship

Watch: Moose and McCormick discuss 2 numbers that could impact South Pointe-Hartsville football championship 3:34

Watch: Moose and McCormick discuss 2 numbers that could impact South Pointe-Hartsville football championship
Watch: is B.T. Potter the best HS football kicker Strait Herron has seen? 1:51

Watch: is B.T. Potter the best HS football kicker Strait Herron has seen?
Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense 0:35

Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense

View More Video