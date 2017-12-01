Conference championship games include some familiar matchups

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2017, file photo, Auburn linebacker Jeff Holand tackles Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm, breaking up a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Auburn, Ala. Three weeks after an ugly loss at Auburn, No. 6 Georgia has perhaps the biggest do-over in school history. At stake will be the Southeastern Conference championship and a probable spot in the College Football Playoff. Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File Curtis Compton