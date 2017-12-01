Sports

Watch party at Liberty Bowl for Memphis-UCF

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 05:11 AM



MEMPHIS, Tenn.

Fans of the Memphis football team have been invited to Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium to watch the Tigers take on UCF in the American Athletic Conference championship game in Orlando.

The University of Memphis Alumni Association says the game will be shown on a big screen at the stadium on Saturday. Fans are being asked to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating on the stadium's playing surface.

The watch party is free and open to the public. Gates open at 10 a.m., and the game begins at 11 a.m. Food trucks and drink stations will be available, but no outside food or drinks are allowed.

The winner of the game between 10-1 Memphis and 11-0 UCF could play in a New Year's Day bowl game.

