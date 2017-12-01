Watch: South Pointe football senior James McKinney loves to dance
Seven South Pointe football players can win a fourth state title in four years Dec. 2 when the Stallions take on Hartsville. James McKinney’s football career hasn’t taken off like the other six, but that hasn’t stopped him from enjoying life and being thankful for the success he’s been a part of in high school.
Tracy Kimball and Bret McCormickbmccormick@heraldonline.com
More Videos
1:04
Watch: South Pointe football senior James McKinney loves to dance
0:35
Watch: South Pointe's James McKinney talks about possibility of winning a fourth state championship
3:34
Watch: Moose and McCormick discuss 2 numbers that could impact South Pointe-Hartsville football championship
1:51
Watch: is B.T. Potter the best HS football kicker Strait Herron has seen?
0:35
Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense
1:12
Watch: Zeb Graham talks about Nation Ford basketball's potential
0:30
Watch: South Pointe’s Keshawn Veal talks about slowing down Hartsville offense
1:06
Watch: South Pointe's Scott Robinson Jr. talks about players' reaction to "Prima Donna Tour" comment from coach
1:06
Watch: Scott Robinson Jr. talks about South Pointe football’s “Prima Donna Tour”
0:52
What we learned from South Carolina vs. Clemson
1:25
Top 20 Photos: South Carolina vs. Clemson
0:35
Watch: Derion Kendrick reacts to monster effort that sends South Pointe back to state title game
Legendary high school football coach Jimmy Wallace and The Herald's Bret McCormick discuss two numbers that could impact the Dec. 2, 2017 4A football state title game between Hartsville and South Pointe.
Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese will try to conjure up a game plan to stop South Pointe's high-powered offense in Saturday's 4A football state championship game. Monday, he described what the process has been like so far.
Nation Ford basketball standout Zeb Graham took a minute to talk about his team's immense potential heading into the 2017-18 season. The Falcons are preseason ranked statewide and have a deep and talented roster.
South Pointe coach Strait Herron called his 2017 team "The Prima Donna Tour" back in August. The Stallions are playing for the 4A state title Dec. 2 in Columbia. Stallions receiver Scott Robinson Jr. describes how the team took its coach's comment.
South Pointe Scott Robinson Jr. tells how his teammates reacted to coach Strait Herron calling this team’s season “The Prima Donna Tour” back in August. South Pointe plays for the 4A football state title Dec. 2, 2017.