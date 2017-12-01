More Videos

Watch: South Pointe's James McKinney talks about possibility of winning a fourth state championship 0:35

Watch: South Pointe's James McKinney talks about possibility of winning a fourth state championship

Pause
One dead in York Co. officer-involved shooting 0:27

One dead in York Co. officer-involved shooting

York Co. cleaning business owners, employee charged in late night drug bust, police say 0:34

York Co. cleaning business owners, employee charged in late night drug bust, police say

Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison 1:38

Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison

Drug raid at York County cleaning business 0:13

Drug raid at York County cleaning business

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem 2:09

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam 0:33

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam

Watch: Moose and McCormick discuss 2 numbers that could impact South Pointe-Hartsville football championship 3:34

Watch: Moose and McCormick discuss 2 numbers that could impact South Pointe-Hartsville football championship

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

Santa, elves descend on Rock Hill for first day of ChristmasVille 1:22

Santa, elves descend on Rock Hill for first day of ChristmasVille

  • Watch: South Pointe football senior James McKinney loves to dance

    Seven South Pointe football players can win a fourth state title in four years Dec. 2 when the Stallions take on Hartsville. James McKinney’s football career hasn’t taken off like the other six, but that hasn’t stopped him from enjoying life and being thankful for the success he’s been a part of in high school.

Watch: South Pointe football senior James McKinney loves to dance

Seven South Pointe football players can win a fourth state title in four years Dec. 2 when the Stallions take on Hartsville. James McKinney’s football career hasn’t taken off like the other six, but that hasn’t stopped him from enjoying life and being thankful for the success he’s been a part of in high school.
Tracy Kimball and Bret McCormick bmccormick@heraldonline.com