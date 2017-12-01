Sports

Jets CB Burris out for game vs. Chiefs with concussion

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 07:02 PM

UPDATED 4 HOURS 7 MINUTES AGO

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.

New York Jets backup cornerback Juston Burris has been ruled out against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday because of a concussion.

Burris was injured last Sunday against Carolina and did not practice all week while in the league's concussion protocol. Coach Todd Bowles says Rashard Robinson, Robert Nelson and rookie Derrick Jones could fill in at Burris' spot as New York's No. 4 cornerback behind Morris Claiborne, Buster Skrine and Darryl Roberts.

Starting right guard Brian Winters (ankle, abdomen) is questionable for the game and could be replaced by Dakota Dozier if he can't play. Running back Matt Forte is also questionable with a sore right knee.

Bowles says both Winters and Forte will be game-time decisions.

Wide receiver Jermaine Kearse was limited all week with a sore shoulder, but will play.

