More Videos

Watch: South Pointe football senior James McKinney loves to dance 1:04

Watch: South Pointe football senior James McKinney loves to dance

Pause
Watch: South Pointe's James McKinney talks about possibility of winning a fourth state championship 0:35

Watch: South Pointe's James McKinney talks about possibility of winning a fourth state championship

Thousands flock to Rock Hill for annual Christmas parade 1:45

Thousands flock to Rock Hill for annual Christmas parade

Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison 1:38

Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison

York Co. cleaning business owners, employee charged in late night drug bust, police say 0:34

York Co. cleaning business owners, employee charged in late night drug bust, police say

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam 0:33

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam

One dead in York Co. officer-involved shooting 0:27

One dead in York Co. officer-involved shooting

Police seize bar contents after $1.8 million killer punch 1:50

Police seize bar contents after $1.8 million killer punch

Santa, elves descend on Rock Hill for first day of ChristmasVille 1:22

Santa, elves descend on Rock Hill for first day of ChristmasVille

Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched 3:12

Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched

  • Watch: Abbeville celebrates third straight state title

    Abbeville defeated Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 14-7, to win the Class 2A championship.

Abbeville defeated Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 14-7, to win the Class 2A championship. Lou Bezjak lbezjak@thestate.com
Abbeville defeated Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 14-7, to win the Class 2A championship. Lou Bezjak lbezjak@thestate.com

Sports

Three-peat! Abbeville brings home another state championship

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

December 01, 2017 07:30 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Abbeville made history Friday night.

The Panthers won their third consecutive state football championship and ninth overall with a come-from-behind 14-7 win against Bamberg-Ehrhardt in the Class 2A title game at Benedict’s Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

Abbeville trailed 7-0 with 9:34 left, but JaBryan Sanders recovered Junior Rapley’s fumble in the end zone to tie it at 7 with 4:33 left.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Abbeville recovered. Three plays later, Rapley scored on a 26-yard run to make it 14-7 with 3:32 left.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“You find yourself down in a state championship game, you find out what you are made of,” Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said. “I’m just so proud of my kids and the way they responded.”

Rapley and Jermaine Blackwell each finished with 51 yards rushing. Abbeville outgained Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 201-89.

HOW THEY SCORED

4th Quarter

BE – Jared Manigualt 79 punt return (Bridges kick), 9:34

A – Sanders fumble recovery (Beauford kick), 4:33

A – Rapley 26 run (Beauford kick), 3:32

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: B-E: Brown 2-10, Williams 14-52, Gainyard 4-16, Folk 7-3, Wilkins 3-8. A: Jackson 8-29, Washington 10-32, Rapley 12-51, Blackwell 10-51.

Passing: B-E: Williams 0-3-1 0. A: Jackson 1-6-0 9

Receiving: A: Sanders 1-9.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch: South Pointe football senior James McKinney loves to dance 1:04

Watch: South Pointe football senior James McKinney loves to dance

Pause
Watch: South Pointe's James McKinney talks about possibility of winning a fourth state championship 0:35

Watch: South Pointe's James McKinney talks about possibility of winning a fourth state championship

Thousands flock to Rock Hill for annual Christmas parade 1:45

Thousands flock to Rock Hill for annual Christmas parade

Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison 1:38

Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison

York Co. cleaning business owners, employee charged in late night drug bust, police say 0:34

York Co. cleaning business owners, employee charged in late night drug bust, police say

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam 0:33

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam

One dead in York Co. officer-involved shooting 0:27

One dead in York Co. officer-involved shooting

Police seize bar contents after $1.8 million killer punch 1:50

Police seize bar contents after $1.8 million killer punch

Santa, elves descend on Rock Hill for first day of ChristmasVille 1:22

Santa, elves descend on Rock Hill for first day of ChristmasVille

Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched 3:12

Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched

  • Watch: South Pointe football senior James McKinney loves to dance

    Seven South Pointe football players can win a fourth state title in four years Dec. 2 when the Stallions take on Hartsville. James McKinney’s football career hasn’t taken off like the other six, but that hasn’t stopped him from enjoying life and being thankful for the success he’s been a part of in high school.

Watch: South Pointe football senior James McKinney loves to dance

View More Video