Central Michigan holds off Jackson State 70-63

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 09:42 PM

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich.

David DiLeo made 3 of 6 from 3-point range and scored 19, and Central Michigan held on to win its fifth straight on Friday night, 70-63 over Jackson State.

Shawn Roundtree added 16 points and Cecil Williams scored 11 for the Chippewas (6-1), who pulled away with a 7-0 run to lead 68-59 on Roundtree's two free throws with 1:44 left.

The Tigers (2-6) cut a 14-point deficit from late in the first half down to 48-46 on Jeremiah Jefferson's 3-pointer with 11:17 left in the second half. Three more times they got the deficit back to two, the last at 61-59.

Paris Collins had 19 points, Maurice Rivers scored 14 and Jefferson added 11 for Jackson State.

Central Michigan took the lead for good at 16-14 and extended its first-half lead with a 10-0 run capped at 37-23 on Roundtree's layup with 1:01 left in the period.

