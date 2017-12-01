More Videos

Lamar scored a state-record 74 points in defeating Baptist Hill, 74-46, to win the Class A football championship.
Lamar scored a state-record 74 points in defeating Baptist Hill, 74-46, to win the Class A football championship. lbezjak@thestate.com

Sports

Lamar dominates way to Class A championship

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

December 01, 2017 11:08 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Lamar won its fifth state football championship in record-setting fashion.

Running back Jacquez Lucas scored six touchdowns, and the Silver Foxes scored on their first 10 possessions in the first half on their way to a 74-46 win against Baptist Hill on Friday in the Class A state championship game.

It is Lamar’s second title in three seasons and fifth overall. Lamar lost to Lake View in last year’s championship game.

The Silver Foxes’ 74 points were the most in state championship history, breaking Northwestern’s 63 points set against Lexington in 2015. The two teams combined for the most points in state championship history, breaking the mark of 97 set by Stratford and Northwestern in 2013.

“Our offense and offensive line did a great job of moving the ball all night long,” Lamar coach Corey Fountain said. “And our defense made the stands when we needed to make it. I am just so proud of them.”

Lucas rushed for 221 yards and also caught a 28-yard TD pass. Tyrik Herion rushed for 248 yards and two scores to lead Lamar.

The Silver Foxes finished with 722 yards of offense.

The two teams scored on six straight possesions to start the game and Baptist Hill led 24-22 at the end of the first quarter. But Lamar used an interception and a fumble recovery on a kickoff to take control of the game.

HOW THEY SCORED

1st Quarter

BH – Burnell 8 run (Brown pass from Fields), 10:16

L – Lucas 58 run (run failed), 9:36

L – Lucas 37 run (Galloway rush), 7:59

BH – Bailey 22 pass from Fields (Burnell pass from Fields), 6:19

L – Johnson 42 pass from Coleman (Coleman run), 5:08

BH – Burnell 47 pass from Fields (Bailey pass from Fields), 3:09

2nd Quarter

L – Herion 14 run (Lucas pass from Coleman), 10:38

L – Johnson 55 pass from Coleman (Galloway rush), 6:04

BH – Holmes 12 pass from Fields (run failed), 3:06

L – Lucas 8 run (Galloway rush), 0:26

L – Lucas 28 pass from Coleman (Grant kick), 0:14

3rd Quarter

L – Lucas 9 run (run failed), 10:09

L – Lucas 36 run (Higgins run)

4th Quarter

L – Herion 11 run (Grant kick)

BH – Maxwell 68 pass from Fields (Bailey pass from Fields), 7:05

BH – Bailey 2 pass from Fields (Maxwell pass from Fields), :30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: BH: Fields 15-83, Burnell 3-14. L: Lucas 12-221, Herion 22-248, Burroughs 7-75, Green 5-35, James 2-22, Mack 2-4

Passing: BH: Fields 20-34-3 335. L: Coleman 3-8-0 125

Receiving: BH: Burnell 5-72 , Bailey 6-66, Maxwell 7-176, Holmes 1-12, Brown 1-9. L: Johnson 2-97, Lucas 1-28

