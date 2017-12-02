Sports

Western Kentucky cruises past Wright State 78-60

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 08:00 PM

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.

Darius Thompson scored 18 points, and Justin Johnson added 13 points and 12 rebounds to lead Western Kentucky to a 78-60 victory over Wright State on Saturday.

Thompson was 6 of 10 from the floor and made three 3-pointers, and Johnson was 5-of-11 shooting from the field. Lamonte Bearden chipped in 15 points for Western Kentucky (6-2), which shot 28 of 54 (52 percent) from the floor. Taveion Hollingsworth added 13 points and Dwight Coleby had 10 for the Hilltoppers.

Grant Benzinger scored 19 points to lead Wright State (4-4). Loudon Love and Jaylon Hall finished with 11 points apiece.

Benzinger hit a 3-pointer to give Wright State its last lead, 23-22 with 7:11 remaining in the first half. The Hilltoppers closed the half on a 19-7 run for a 41-30 halftime lead, and stretched it to 20 points midway through the second half.

