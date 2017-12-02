Sports

McDonald, Northern Kentucky beat Morehead State 86-49

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 09:34 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky.

Drew McDonald scored 22 points with five 3-pointers, Lavone Holland II added 16 points, and Northern Kentucky used a 25-3 second-half run to pull away from Morehead State 86-49 on Saturday night.

Carson Williams had 13 points, Jeff Garrett added 10 with seven boards, and Jalen Tate had 10 points and three steals for the Norse (6-2). Northern Kentucky made 12 3-pointers and shot 59.3 percent from the floor.

McDonald hit back-to-back 3-pointers, a layup and another 3 for his 1,000th career point and the Norse led 49-28 early in the second half. Williams scored all of his points in a 25-3 run capped by Mason Faulkner's consecutive 3s and Northern Kentucky led by 37.

Jeff Garrett's layup sparked a 14-0 run capped by Holland's 3-pointer and the Norse led 23-10 while the Eagles were scoreless for nearly four minutes. McDonald scored 11 in the half, Holland had 10 and the Norse led 38-28.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Djimon Henson scored 15 points, reaching double figures for the seventh straight game for the Eagles (2-6).

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: South Pointe football coach Strait Herron’s pregame speech before the 4A state championship

    Watch coach Strait Herron fire up his South Pointe team before the 4A state championship against Hartsville Dec. 2, 2017 in Columbia

Watch: South Pointe football coach Strait Herron’s pregame speech before the 4A state championship

Watch: South Pointe football coach Strait Herron’s pregame speech before the 4A state championship 1:42

Watch: South Pointe football coach Strait Herron’s pregame speech before the 4A state championship
Watch: South Pointe arrives for 4A football title game 1:25

Watch: South Pointe arrives for 4A football title game
Watch: South Pointe football senior James McKinney loves to dance 1:04

Watch: South Pointe football senior James McKinney loves to dance

View More Video