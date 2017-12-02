Sports

Massey scores 31 in FAU's 93-75 victory

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 09:43 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BOCA RATON, Fla.

Justin Massey made six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points and Florida Atlantic beat Bethune-Cookman 93-75 on Saturday night.

Massey scored 17 straight points, including three 3-pointers, in a 19-2 run in the first half that gave the Owls a 26-point lead. Massey had five 3-pointers and 25 points in the first half, which ended with the Owls (4-3) ahead 52-35.

The Wildcats (4-4) got as close as eight, 73-65, with 8:44 left but Massey hit a 3 and Jailyn Ingram scored five points in a 10-2 spurt to go up by 16 with the lead staying in double figures.

Gerdarius Troutman added 19 points, Ronald Delph 13 and Ingram and Anthony Adger 11 each for the Wildcats.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Brandon Tabb matched his season high with 26 points with Malik Maitland and David Francis adding 12 each.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: South Pointe football coach Strait Herron’s pregame speech before the 4A state championship

    Watch coach Strait Herron fire up his South Pointe team before the 4A state championship against Hartsville Dec. 2, 2017 in Columbia

Watch: South Pointe football coach Strait Herron’s pregame speech before the 4A state championship

Watch: South Pointe football coach Strait Herron’s pregame speech before the 4A state championship 1:42

Watch: South Pointe football coach Strait Herron’s pregame speech before the 4A state championship
Watch: South Pointe arrives for 4A football title game 1:25

Watch: South Pointe arrives for 4A football title game
Watch: South Pointe football senior James McKinney loves to dance 1:04

Watch: South Pointe football senior James McKinney loves to dance

View More Video