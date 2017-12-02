Sports

Thomas has 24 points as Bucknell holds off Vermont 81-77

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 09:44 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

LEWISBURG, Pa.

Zach Thomas hit his season average, scoring 24 points to help Bucknell hold off Vermont for an 81-77 win on Saturday night.

Thomas was 5 of 7 from beyond the arc and 7-of-9 shooting from the floor. He also dropped in 5 of 6 free throws. Thomas, who averages 10 boards a game, had nine with five assists. Stephen Brown added 17 points with six assists and Nana Foulland finished with 14 points and three blocks for Bucknell (4-5).

Bruce Moore hit a trey and Foulland followed with a layup as the Bison took the lead for good 63-58 with 6:07 remaining in the game.

Vermont's Trae Bell-Haynes, who finished with 15 points, scored seven straight in the final seconds as the Catamounts closed to 77-75. Thomas and Jimmy Sotos made seven free throws down the stretch to hold off Vermont (6-2).

Anthony Lamb had 20 points for the Catamounts.

