Florida State, New Mexico State last to become bowl eligible

By NOAH TRISTER AP Sports Writer

December 02, 2017 09:47 PM

UPDATED 4 HOURS 22 MINUTES AGO

Florida State for the 36th straight year — and New Mexico State for the first time in decades?

Those two teams are now eligible to play in bowls after victories Saturday. Florida State beat Louisiana-Monroe, and New Mexico State topped South Alabama.

There are 81 bowl eligible teams this year and 78 spots, so some teams will be left out. That shouldn't be a concern for Florida State (6-6), which lost coach Jimbo Fisher but is now set to extend its record streak of bowl appearances to 36 seasons. Nebraska had a 35-year streak that ended in the 2004 season.

A bowl appearance by New Mexico State (6-6) would be its first since 1960, when it beat Utah State in the Sun Bowl. The Aggies could land in the Arizona Bowl.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

