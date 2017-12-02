Sports

Frenchwood's 3 gives Lamar enough room for 69-67 OT win

December 02, 2017

CONWAY, S.C.

Joey Frenchwood nailed a 3-pointer in the final seconds of overtime to secure the win as Lamar fought off Coastal Carolina 69-67 on Saturday night.

Nick Garth made two free throws and Zjori Bosha added another to give Lamar just enough cushion as Artur Labinowicz drilled a trey to close to 68-67 with ten seconds remaining.

Coastal Carolina's Zac Cuthbertson, who finished with 19 points, had four in the final minute of overtime but missed a 3-point attempt with three seconds left. Garth grabbed the rebound.

Lamar led throughout the second half until Jaylen Shaw drilled a trey to tie it at 56-56 with 34 seconds left. Frenchwood had two shots but failed to connect as time ran out in regulation.

Colton Weisbrod led Lamar (6-1) with 19 points and Frenchwood finished with 16, hitting 4 of 7 from deep.

Shaw had 16 points with Labinowicz adding 14 for the Chanticleers (4-4).

