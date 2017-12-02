Latest ACC title is Swinney's most impressive

0:41 Watch: is the 2017 South Pointe team the school’s best? Pause

1:42 Watch: South Pointe football coach Strait Herron’s pregame speech before the 4A state championship

1:38 Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison

0:25 Safety in places of worship is key, says Rock Hill mosque spokesman

0:13 Drug raid at York County cleaning business

0:41 92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

1:45 Thousands flock to Rock Hill for annual Christmas parade

0:34 York Co. cleaning business owners, employee charged in late night drug bust, police say

1:20 Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game