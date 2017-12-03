Sports

No. 21 Oregon State dispatches Utah State 94-55

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 02:23 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

WAILUKU, Hawaii

Mikayla Pivec scored 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting and Marie Gulich knocked down 8 of 11 shots and finished with 17 points and nine rebounds as No. 21 Oregon State breezed to a 94-55 victory over Utah State on Saturday night at the Maui Jim Maui Classic.

Oregon State (5-2), the tournament host, broke the game open by outscoring the Aggies 24-4 in the second quarter for a 49-18 lead at halftime.

Rachel Brewster led Utah State (1-6) with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting, while Hailey Bassett scored 12, but missed 14 of 19 shots.

Utah State struggled most of the night from behind the 3-point line, missing on 20 of their first 21 shots from distance, before hitting 3 of 6 in the final period.

Aleah Goodman buried four 3-pointers for the Beavers and scored 16, while Madison Washington chipped in with 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

Oregon State shot 60 percent (42 of 70) from the floor and outrebounded the Aggies 46-24.

