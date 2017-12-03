South Carolina opens as a favorite for its bowl, a big favorite

More Videos

Watch: one thing was different about this South Pointe state title celebration, compared to the last three 1:40

Watch: one thing was different about this South Pointe state title celebration, compared to the last three

Pause
Watch: South Pointe football coach Strait Herron’s pregame speech before the 4A state championship 1:42

Watch: South Pointe football coach Strait Herron’s pregame speech before the 4A state championship

Watch: highlights from South Pointe's state championship romp over Hartsville 3:15

Watch: highlights from South Pointe's state championship romp over Hartsville

Safety in places of worship is key, says Rock Hill mosque spokesman 0:25

Safety in places of worship is key, says Rock Hill mosque spokesman

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at the ACC Championship 0:51

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at the ACC Championship

Watch: is the 2017 South Pointe team the school’s best? 0:41

Watch: is the 2017 South Pointe team the school’s best?

Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison 1:38

Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 0:41

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

Watch: South Pointe's James McKinney talks about possibility of winning a fourth state championship 0:35

Watch: South Pointe's James McKinney talks about possibility of winning a fourth state championship

Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat 1:50

Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat

  • Outback Bowl 'a great reward' for Gamecocks

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp reacts to the Gamecocks' being in the Outback Bowl.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp reacts to the Gamecocks' being in the Outback Bowl. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp reacts to the Gamecocks' being in the Outback Bowl. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

Sports

South Carolina opens as a favorite for its bowl, a big favorite

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

December 03, 2017 08:14 PM

UPDATED 51 MINUTES AGO

The most the South Carolina football team has been favored by against a Power 5 opponent in 2017 was seven points against Vanderbilt.

That was until the opening line for the Outback Bowl against Michigan.

South Carolina opened as between an 8 1/2- and 9 1/2-point favorite against the Wolverines. USC’s biggest closing line edge against an FBS team was nine for Louisiana Tech.

The Gamecocks are 8-4, same as the Wolverines. Michigan lost to four teams that were 9-3 or better, including three in New Year’s Six bowls (Penn State, Ohio State, Wisconsin).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The teams have a common opponent, Florida, which they both beat. Michigan is also down a pair of quarterbacks who started this season.

USC is 7-4-1 against the spread in 2017. Michigan is 5-6-1.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch: one thing was different about this South Pointe state title celebration, compared to the last three 1:40

Watch: one thing was different about this South Pointe state title celebration, compared to the last three

Pause
Watch: South Pointe football coach Strait Herron’s pregame speech before the 4A state championship 1:42

Watch: South Pointe football coach Strait Herron’s pregame speech before the 4A state championship

Watch: highlights from South Pointe's state championship romp over Hartsville 3:15

Watch: highlights from South Pointe's state championship romp over Hartsville

Safety in places of worship is key, says Rock Hill mosque spokesman 0:25

Safety in places of worship is key, says Rock Hill mosque spokesman

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at the ACC Championship 0:51

Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at the ACC Championship

Watch: is the 2017 South Pointe team the school’s best? 0:41

Watch: is the 2017 South Pointe team the school’s best?

Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison 1:38

Chester mother who shut 4-day-old son in the fridge sentenced to 5 years prison

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 0:41

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

Watch: South Pointe's James McKinney talks about possibility of winning a fourth state championship 0:35

Watch: South Pointe's James McKinney talks about possibility of winning a fourth state championship

Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat 1:50

Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat

  • Watch: one thing was different about this South Pointe state title celebration, compared to the last three

    There was one key difference in the vibe of South Pointe’s fourth football state title celebration in a row, compared to the preceding three. Derion Kendrick, Jaydon Collins and Scott Robinson Jr. talked about that difference.

Watch: one thing was different about this South Pointe state title celebration, compared to the last three

View More Video