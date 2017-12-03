South Carolina opens as a favorite for its bowl, a big favorite

The most the South Carolina football team has been favored by against a Power 5 opponent in 2017 was seven points against Vanderbilt.
That was until the opening line for the Outback Bowl against Michigan.
South Carolina opened as between an 8 1/2- and 9 1/2-point favorite against the Wolverines. USC’s biggest closing line edge against an FBS team was nine for Louisiana Tech.
The Gamecocks are 8-4, same as the Wolverines. Michigan lost to four teams that were 9-3 or better, including three in New Year’s Six bowls (Penn State, Ohio State, Wisconsin).
The teams have a common opponent, Florida, which they both beat. Michigan is also down a pair of quarterbacks who started this season.
USC is 7-4-1 against the spread in 2017. Michigan is 5-6-1.
