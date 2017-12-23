More Videos

Sports

Connor Shaw spreads Christmas cheer to Clemson family

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

December 23, 2017 09:21 AM

UPDATED 4 HOURS 27 MINUTES AGO

Former South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw brought a smile to the face of a young Clemson fan on Friday when he visited him in the hospital.

Kevin Sontag posted on Twitter that his son, Garrett, had major lung surgery earlier this week and was hoping a Clemson player would stop by and see him.

Instead, Shaw stopped by and spent time with Garrett. The two posed for a photo, both smiling, and there is also a photo of Garrett holding a game program signed by Shaw with Shaw’s picture on the front.

“He told Garrett (he) is the famous one, I came to meet him,” Sontag posted. “He talked about football and then told him he was praying for him. P.S. we were watching Tigers basketball. #biggerthanarivalry”

Sontag posted later that Garrett was already home and doing well several days earlier than the doctors expected.

Shaw responded on Twitter, “Enjoyed hanging with Garrett today. He’s a warrior! Merry CHRISTmas!!”

