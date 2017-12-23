Sports

Prochet provides winning points in Cornell's 89-86 victory

The Associated Press

December 23, 2017 03:13 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 8 MINUTES AGO

ITHACA, N.Y.

Kahlil Dukes and Matt Scott, the nation's leading scoring duo, combined for 49 points and Marvin Prochet scored Niagara's final four points in an 89-86 victory over Cornell on Saturday.

Prochet, who had 19 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for his third double-double this season, made two free throws with 17 seconds left for an 87-83 lead. Cornell's Matt Morgan sank a 3-pointer but Prochet added a bucket with 10 seconds left and Morgan's final 3-point attempt rimmed out.

The Big Red (5-5) trailed by 11 after a Prochet 3-pointer with 6:40 left. But Stone Gettings scored 13 of Cornell's next 15 points to get within 85-83.

Dukes and Scott, who came in averaging a combined 45.4 points per game, finished with 28 and 21, respectively. Scott had 11 rebounds to notch his fourth double-double this season for the Purple Eagles (7-6).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Morgan, with six 3-pointers, scored 33 points, one off his career high, and Gettings finished with a career-high 30 points with 11 rebounds, his first double-double this season.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids

    Rock Hill native Chris Hope provided 60 Rock Hill kids with the shopping spree of a lifetime, giving them all the chance to spend $200 each in Walmart for any Christmas gift they could dream up. The project took place through his iCHOPE Charitable Fund. Hope, a former football star from Rock Hill High, went on to Florida State University before helping to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to victory in the 2006 Super Bowl.

Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids

Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids 1:41

Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids
Clover kicking ace Nick Sciba signs with Wake Forest 1:40

Clover kicking ace Nick Sciba signs with Wake Forest
Jamari Currence had the best shoes at South Pointe’s Signing Day ceremony 0:53

Jamari Currence had the best shoes at South Pointe’s Signing Day ceremony

View More Video