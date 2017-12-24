Spurs bounce back behind Aldridge, beat Kings 108-99

Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids

Rock Hill native Chris Hope provided 60 Rock Hill kids with the shopping spree of a lifetime, giving them all the chance to spend $200 each in Walmart for any Christmas gift they could dream up. The project took place through his iCHOPE Charitable Fund. Hope, a former football star from Rock Hill High, went on to Florida State University before helping to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to victory in the 2006 Super Bowl.