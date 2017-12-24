Sports

Victoria Azarenka to miss ASB Classic in Auckland

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 02:10 AM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

AUCKLAND, New Zealand

A continuing custody dispute has prevented two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka from resuming her tennis career at the ASB Classic in Auckland from Jan. 1.

Azarenka notified tournament organizers on Sunday that she will be unable to play the tournament for "personal reasons."

The former world No. 1 has not played since Wimbledon in July because she cannot leave California until a dispute with her former partner over the custody of their son Leo is resolved.

Tournament director Karl Budge said "there is obviously a fair bit going on and unfortunately the result of that is that Victoria won't be here next week. That's a tough one for her. She's been training hard and is a professional tennis player that wants to be playing tennis."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Azarenka has been given a wild card into the Australian Open which begins Jan. 15.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids

    Rock Hill native Chris Hope provided 60 Rock Hill kids with the shopping spree of a lifetime, giving them all the chance to spend $200 each in Walmart for any Christmas gift they could dream up. The project took place through his iCHOPE Charitable Fund. Hope, a former football star from Rock Hill High, went on to Florida State University before helping to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to victory in the 2006 Super Bowl.

Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids

Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids 1:41

Rock Hill native, Super Bowl champ offers Christmas hope to local kids
Clover kicking ace Nick Sciba signs with Wake Forest 1:40

Clover kicking ace Nick Sciba signs with Wake Forest
Jamari Currence had the best shoes at South Pointe’s Signing Day ceremony 0:53

Jamari Currence had the best shoes at South Pointe’s Signing Day ceremony

View More Video