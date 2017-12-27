Van Dijk most expensive defender after $100M Liverpool move

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 10, 2016 file photo, Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk listens to the national anthem prior to their World Cup Group A qualifying soccer match in the ArenA stadium in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Liverpool says Virgil van Dijk will join the English Premier League club from Southampton in what is set to be a world record transfer for a defender. Following a long-running pursuit of the Netherlands international, Liverpool announced on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 that a deal has been agreed with Southampton. Peter Dejong, file AP Photo