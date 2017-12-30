The Winthrop Eagles defeat the Hgh Point Panthers 76-60 in men's basketball (PHOTOS)

Josh Ferguson makes the shot during the Eagles’ win over the Panthers Dec. 30, 2017.
Winthrop's Charles Falden heads to the basket around High Point's Brandonn Kamga (1), and Jamal Wright during the Eagles’ win over the Panthers Dec. 30, 2017.
Winthrop's Jermain Ukaegbu tries to shoot over High Point's Justyn Mutts, middle, and Cliff Thomas Jr. during the Eagles’ win over the Panthers Dec. 30, 2017.
Winthrop's Nych Smith puts up the shot during the Eagles’ win over the Panthers Dec. 30, 2017.
Winthrop's Nych Smith throws over High Point's Denny Slay during the Eagles’ win over the Panthers Dec. 30, 2017.
Winthrop's Jermain Ukaegbu looks for an opening during the Eagles’ win over the Panthers Dec. 30, 2017.
Winthrop's Nych Smith heads to the basket during the Eagles’ win over the Panthers Dec. 30, 2017.
The Winthrop Eagles defeated the High Point Panthers 76-60 on Dec. 30, 2017.
Josh Ferguson hangs onto the basket after dunking the ball Saturday during the Eagles’ win over the Panthers Dec. 30, 2017.
Winthrop's Nych Smith avoids High Point's Jordan Whitehead during the Eagles’ win over the Panthers Dec. 30, 2017.
Winthrop's Xavier Cooks looks for an opening during the Eagles’ win over the Panthers Dec. 30, 2017.
Winthrop's Bjorn Broman tries to pass the ball during the Eagles’ win over the Panthers Dec. 30, 2017.
Winthrop University head basketball coach Pat Kelsey yells during the last few seconds of the game during the Eagles’ win over the Panthers Dec. 30, 2017.
