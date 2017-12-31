Sports

Cal Poly beats DII Notre Dame de Namure 73-40 to snap skid

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 12:55 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 6 MINUTES AGO

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.

Donovan Fields scored 12 points and Josh Martin got his fifth career double-double to help Cal Poly snap a five-game skid with a 73-40 win over Division II Notre Dame de Namur on Saturday night.

Martin had 11 rebounds to go with 10 points, Victor Joseph added 11 points and Marcellus Garrick also finished with 10 points for Cal Poly, which controlled the glass 42-30.

Cal Poly (5-9) raced out to a 15-2 lead to open the game, getting 3-pointers from Joseph, Fields and Jakub Niziol during the run and never trailed. The Mustangs took a 41-20 advantage into the break and continued to pull away in the second half.

Omar Lo and Chazz Wade led Notre Dame de Namur with eight points apiece.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It was the 16th meeting between the programs, with Cal Poly extending its advantage over the Argonauts to 15-1 and 2-0 since moving to Division I.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How Adam Pickett stepped up for Winthrop basketball during its Dec. 30, 2017 win

    Hear from Adam Pickett after his strong performance in just the junior’s second career start in 66 games with the Eagles, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 against High Point.

How Adam Pickett stepped up for Winthrop basketball during its Dec. 30, 2017 win

How Adam Pickett stepped up for Winthrop basketball during its Dec. 30, 2017 win 0:59

How Adam Pickett stepped up for Winthrop basketball during its Dec. 30, 2017 win
Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey previews Big South opener against High Point 2:04

Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey previews Big South opener against High Point
Great Falls sophomore inspired by Torrey Craig's ascent to the NBA 0:23

Great Falls sophomore inspired by Torrey Craig's ascent to the NBA

View More Video