Sports

Tudor scores 27, No. 17 Oregon St women top Washington St

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 04:15 PM

CORVALLIS, Ore.

Kat Tudor hit seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points, both career highs, Marie Gulich and Mikayla Pivec had double-doubles and No. 17 Oregon State pulled away for its eighth-straight win, 71-53 over Washington State on Sunday.

Gulich had 22 points and a season-high 14 rebounds and Pivec 10 and 10 for the Beavers (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12), who outscored the Cougars 22-10 in the third quarter after trailing 31-29 at the half.

Gulich had seven points and Pivec four in an 11-0 run that gave Oregon State a 51-39 lead in the final minute of the third quarter.

Washington State went more than nine minutes without a field goal beginning midway through the third quarter, missing 12 straight shots. The Cougars made 1 of 13 3-pointers and shot 27 percent in the second half.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chanelle Molina had 13 of her season high 17 points in the first half and Alexys Swedlund added 13 for the Cougars (7-7, 0-2), who were outrebounded 56-26. WSU was without Borislava Hristova, who is tied for third in the conference at 16.9 points a game, for the second-straight game with an undisclosed injury.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How Adam Pickett stepped up for Winthrop basketball during its Dec. 30, 2017 win

    Hear from Adam Pickett after his strong performance in just the junior’s second career start in 66 games with the Eagles, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 against High Point.

How Adam Pickett stepped up for Winthrop basketball during its Dec. 30, 2017 win

How Adam Pickett stepped up for Winthrop basketball during its Dec. 30, 2017 win 0:59

How Adam Pickett stepped up for Winthrop basketball during its Dec. 30, 2017 win
Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey previews Big South opener against High Point 2:04

Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey previews Big South opener against High Point
Great Falls sophomore inspired by Torrey Craig's ascent to the NBA 0:23

Great Falls sophomore inspired by Torrey Craig's ascent to the NBA

View More Video