SE Missouri State tops Tennessee St. 77-65, ends 4-game skid

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 04:09 PM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo.

Denzel Mahoney scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for his first career double-double, freshman Ledarrius Brewer added 16 points and Southeast Missouri State beat Tennessee State 77-65 on Sunday to snap a four-game losing streak.

Daniel Simmons gave SEMO its first lead in three games by knocking down a 3-pointer with 4:09 remaining in the first half. Southeast entered having gone a span of 108:39 without a lead.

Mahoney made six straight free throws after the Tigers were assessed two technical fouls to extend SEMO's led 66-44 with 7:17 left.

Justin Carpenter chipped in 14 points for SEMO (7-8, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference) and Milos Vranes had 12 points and six rebounds.

Delano Spencer led Tennessee State (5-8, 0-2) with four 3-pointers and 17 points. Ken'Darrius Hamilton added 12 points and Darreon Reddick 11. TSU had won five of its last six games in Cape Girardeau.

