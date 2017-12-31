Sports

No. 12 Ohio State women cruise against Indiana 85-70

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 04:11 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Kelsey Mitchell scored 22 points and Stephanie Mavunga and Linnae Harper turned in double-doubles to lead No. 12 Ohio State to an 85-70 victory over Indiana on Sunday.

Mitchell, the all-time Division-I leader for career 3-pointers, was only 1 of 8 from the arc but 8 of 11 otherwise in passing Penn State's Kelly Mazzante (2000-04) for second on the Big Ten's career scoring list with 2,938 points.

Mavunga had 14 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks for her eighth double-double this season with Harper picking up her sixth with 19 points and 10 boards.

Tyra Buss scored 24 points and Kym Royster a career-high 22 for the Hoosiers (7-8, 0-2 Big Ten).

Ohio State (12-2, 2-0) scored the game's first 11 points and led 32-13 at halftime. Indiana didn't get closer than 13 thereafter and then only with 35 seconds left.

The Buckeyes ran their winning streak over the Hoosiers to 11.

