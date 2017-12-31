Panthers TE Greg Olsen on Keanu Neal’s hit: ‘Everyone ... understood why I was upset’

More Videos 0:50 South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate Outback Bowl win Pause 0:59 How Adam Pickett stepped up for Winthrop basketball during its Dec. 30, 2017 win 1:31 Clemson RB Travis Etienne on choosing Tigers, preparing for Sugar Bowl 1:15 Gamecocks arrive at Outback Bowl 10:28 Clemson's Jeff Scott previews Sugar Bowl matchup vs. Alabama 2:43 Hunter Renfrow previews matchup with Alabama 19:41 Clemson's Dabo Swinney previews Sugar Bowl 1:37 Record number of men seeking warm beds, meals at Rock Hill shelter 1:37 Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers 1:39 Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Panthers’ Greg Olsen upset about getting hit in the face Panthers Greg Olsen explains why he was upset at a call during a New Year's Eve game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Panthers will play in the wild-card round of the playoffs after the loss to Atlanta. Panthers Greg Olsen explains why he was upset at a call during a New Year's Eve game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Panthers will play in the wild-card round of the playoffs after the loss to Atlanta. Matt Walsh mwalsh@charlotteobserver.com

