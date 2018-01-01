Gamecocks give first look at Outback Bowl uniform

South Carolina’s football team will play Monday’s Outback Bowl on the home field of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
So it fits USC would raise the black flag.
The Gamecocks on Monday gave a peek at the look for the game against Michigan, which will include black jerseys and black helmets. USC is trying to earn the first bowl win in Will Muschamp’s tenure.
Hoist the colors! pic.twitter.com/VSauw0GFVV— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) January 1, 2018
The game kicks off at noon on ESPN2.
Other uniform combos this season:
▪ Clemson: Garnet pants, garnet jersey, black helmet.
▪ vs. Wofford: Black pants, Garnet jersey, black helmet
▪ vs. Florida: Garnet pants, Garnet jersey, white helmet
▪ vs. Georgia: White pants, white jersey, garnet helmet
▪ vs. Vanderbilt: black jersey, white pants, white helmet
▪ vs. Tennessee: black helmets, white jerseys, white pants
▪ vs. Arkansas: black helmets, garnet jerseys and black pants
▪ vs. Texas A&M: White helmets and jerseys, black pants
▪ vs. Louisiana Tech: garnet helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants
▪ vs. Kentucky: all black
▪ vs. Missouri: garnet helmets, white jerseys and white pants
▪ vs. N.C. State: black helmets, white jerseys and black pants.
