Alabama, Clemson defenses dominate in first half of Sugar Bowl

Jan 1, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; Clemson Tigers linebacker Kendall Joseph (34) and linebacker Dorian O'Daniel (6) and linebacker J.D. Davis (33) tackle Alabama Crimson Tide running back Damien Harris (34) during the first quarter of the 2018 Sugar Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Greg M. Cooper USA TODAY Sports