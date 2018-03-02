More Videos

Hear from Winthrop's lesser known Aussie that came up huge in the Big South turney 0:34

Winthrop’s Xavier Cooks: hatred of Asheville should provide Eagles better energy on the court this weekend 0:32

‘Hopefully, it lit a fire under us’: Anders Broman, on what turned up the pressure during Winthrop practices this week 0:33

What did NFL QB Marcus Mariota tell Mason Rudolph about the draft combine? 1:03

Rock Hill wrestler Bailey Wilkins is already a veteran at picking state championship rings 0:50

Xavier Cooks one of six Winthrop seniors recognized Feb. 24, 2018 0:37

Here’s the nail-biting end of Lewisville’s 1A Upper State championship game Feb. 23, 2018 1:15

‘Came shot out of a cannon’: hear from Winthrop’s Pat Kelsey and Xavier Cooks after Asheville game 0:45

Can you make the grade? Grade a Winthrop basketball defensive clip 1:36

Watch the play that handed Nation Ford boys’ basketball an agonizing playoff defeat 1:41

‘I was stunned’: Winthrop’s Xavier Cooks reflects on season and career-ending loss

Winthrop basketball star Xavier Cooks responded March 2, 2018 to the question of whether he had considered the possibility that the Eagles’ season might end without a second straight conference championship.
Winthrop honors York Co. cops injured in shooting at basketball game

The Winthrop University men's basketball team honored three men who were injured in a shooting last month at its game Sunday. York County Sheriff's officers Randy Clinton and Buddy Brown and Kyle Cummings of the York Police Dept. were shot and injured in a domestic violence call last month. Detective Mike Doty was killed in the shooting.