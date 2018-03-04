Sanfrecce Hiroshima Sho Inagaki, center, scores a game winning goal during a match against Urawa Reds in Saitama, near Tokyo Sunday, March 4, 2018. Sanfrecce Hiroshima beat Urawa Reds 2-1 away on Sunday in the first round of the J-League's 2018 season.
Sanfrecce Hiroshima Sho Inagaki, center, scores a game winning goal during a match against Urawa Reds in Saitama, near Tokyo Sunday, March 4, 2018. Sanfrecce Hiroshima beat Urawa Reds 2-1 away on Sunday in the first round of the J-League's 2018 season. Kyodo News via AP Yohei Fukai

Hiroshima beats Urawa 2-1 in opening round of J-League

The Associated Press

March 04, 2018 06:11 AM

SAITAMA, Japan

Kosei Shibasaki and Sho Inagaki scored second-half goals as Sanfrecce Hiroshima beat Urawa Reds 2-1 away on Sunday in the first round of the J-League's 2018 season.

Takuya Aoki gave the hosts the lead on a header in the 43rd minute but Shibasaki equalized midway through the second half before Inagaki sealed the win in the 78th on a right foot shot from 17 meters.

On Saturday, promoted Nagoya Grampus beat Jubilo Iwata 1-0.

Also, Vegalta Sendai defeated FC Tokyo 1-0 on a 57th-minute goal from Naoki Ishihara, while Mu Kanazaki scored in the 78th minute as Kashima Antlers beat Gamba Osaka 1-0.

Shimizu S-Pulse defeated Vissel Kobe 4-2 on goals from Crislan, Koya Kitagawa, Yugo Tatsuta and Shota Kaneko.

League champion Kawasaki Frontale opened with a 1-1 draw with Shonan Bellmare while Kashiwa Reysol defeated Yokohama F Marinos 2-0.

