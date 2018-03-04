Sports

Alonso's 3-pointer gives UNCG berth in SoCon title game

The Associated Press

March 04, 2018 06:14 PM

ASHEVILLE, N.C.

Francis Alonso's 3-pointer with 19.2 seconds remaining lifted top-seeded UNC Greensboro to a 56-55 win over No. 5 seed Wofford on Sunday and into the Southern Conference Tournament championship game.

The Spartans (26-7), who won their fifth straight game, will play Monday against the winner of Sunday night's matchup between No. 2 seed East Tennessee and third-seeded Furman.

Alonso hit his game-winning 3-pointer after having gone just 2 of 9 from the arc. Wofford came up empty on three straight outside shots as the game ended.

Wofford went ahead 55-53 on two Cameron Jackson free throws with 1:24 to go.

Fletcher Magee scored 14 points and Storm Murphy 13 for the Terriers (21-12).

UNCG shot just 36 percent and Wofford 35 percent but the Spartans outscored Wofford 19-4 off turnovers and had a 21-7 advantage on second-chance points.

There were 10 lead changes and eight ties.

