Woody Durham, longtime voice of Tar Heel sports, dies at 76

FILE - In this April 20, 2011, file photo, University of North Carolina radio play-by-play announcer Woody Durham smiles during a news conference at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Durham, the retired "Voice of the Tar Heels" who called North Carolina football and basketball games for four decades, died Wednesday, March 7, 2018. from complications of the neurocognitive disorder that had prevented him from public speaking. He was 76. The News & Observer via AP, File Shawn Rocco