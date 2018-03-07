More Videos

What’s the main thing James Martin wants to instill in his Northwestern Trojans football program? 53

What’s the main thing James Martin wants to instill in his Northwestern Trojans football program?

Pause
‘I was stunned’: Winthrop’s Xavier Cooks reflects on season and career-ending loss 32

‘I was stunned’: Winthrop’s Xavier Cooks reflects on season and career-ending loss

Hear from Winthrop's lesser known Aussie that came up huge in the Big South turney 33

Hear from Winthrop's lesser known Aussie that came up huge in the Big South turney

Winthrop’s Xavier Cooks: hatred of Asheville should provide Eagles better energy on the court this weekend 31

Winthrop’s Xavier Cooks: hatred of Asheville should provide Eagles better energy on the court this weekend

‘Hopefully, it lit a fire under us’: Anders Broman, on what turned up the pressure during Winthrop practices this week 32

‘Hopefully, it lit a fire under us’: Anders Broman, on what turned up the pressure during Winthrop practices this week

What did NFL QB Marcus Mariota tell Mason Rudolph about the draft combine? 62

What did NFL QB Marcus Mariota tell Mason Rudolph about the draft combine?

Rock Hill wrestler Bailey Wilkins is already a veteran at picking state championship rings 49

Rock Hill wrestler Bailey Wilkins is already a veteran at picking state championship rings

Xavier Cooks one of six Winthrop seniors recognized Feb. 24, 2018 36

Xavier Cooks one of six Winthrop seniors recognized Feb. 24, 2018

Here’s the nail-biting end of Lewisville’s 1A Upper State championship game Feb. 23, 2018 74

Here’s the nail-biting end of Lewisville’s 1A Upper State championship game Feb. 23, 2018

‘Came shot out of a cannon’: hear from Winthrop’s Pat Kelsey and Xavier Cooks after Asheville game 44

‘Came shot out of a cannon’: hear from Winthrop’s Pat Kelsey and Xavier Cooks after Asheville game

After reaching the state semifinals in 2017 how does Fort Mill’s girls’ lacrosse team look in 2018?

How does Fort Mill girls’ lacrosse look in 2018, after reaching the state semifinals last season? The March 7, 2018 win over Clover gave some clues.
Bret McCormick bmccormick@heraldonline.com