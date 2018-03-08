Northwestern Trojans defeat South Pointe Stallions 23-3 (PHOTOS)

South Pointe’s Trey Prince throws a pitch.
South Pointe’s Ty’Ren Turner slides back into first against Northwestern’s Wesley Sweatt.
South Pointe’s Trey Prince throws back to first base.
South Pointe’s Ty’Ren Turner, left, throws the ball back to the pitcher after tagging Northwestern’s Dustin Noller at second base.
Northwestern’s Rob Hughes throws a pitch.
South Pointe’s Ty’Ren Turner, left, and Cameron Reeves watch the pitch from second base.
South Pointe’s Trey Prince dives back into first base as Northwestern’s Wesley Sweatt waits for the ball.
South Pointe’s Trey Prince slides into third base as Northwestern’s Dustin Noller catches the ball.
South Pointe’s Jared Bascio hits the ball.
Northwestern’s Shemar Nelson slides safely back into second base against South Pointe’s Tyrese Weeks Minton.
