Mental cleansing 1,600 feet above sea level; Indian Land state champs prep for 2018

Earl Grant just led College of Charleston to its first NCAA Tournament since 1999. He talked March 8, 2018 about how his three years at Winthrop helped him in his current job as the Cougars’ head coach.
Winthrop basketball star Xavier Cooks responded March 2, 2018 to the question of whether he had considered the possibility that the Eagles’ season might end without a second straight conference championship.
Former Northwestern Trojan football star Mason Rudolph is participating in the 2018 NFL Draft Combine. He got some advice from Tennessee Titans QB Marcus Mariota ahead of the big workout in Indianapolis.
Winthrop basketball standout Xavier Cooks joked that Winthrop’s hatred of Asheville should spur the Eagles this weekend when they contest the Big South Conference Tournament, being held, of all places, in Asheville.
Hear from Winthrop senior guard Anders Broman, who details what coach Pat Kelsey harped on in his final message to the Eagles before the 2018 Big South Tournament begins Thursday, March 1 in Asheville.
Winthrop’s Xavier Cooks was one of six senior basketball players recognized Feb. 24, 2018 during the Eagles’ Senior Day ceremony. Cooks’ mom, Josie, traveled 30 hours and over 10,000 miles to see the game.
Winthrop faces an uphill battle to claim a share of the Big South championship after a flat performance in Asheville on Feb. 22, 2018. Hear from Eagles coach Pat Kelsey and senior Xavier Cooks after the game.
Winthrop basketball’s extensive defensive grading system has made the Eagles one of the best defensive teams in the Big South Conference. Try your hand at grading a defensive clip from Winthrop’s win over High Point Feb. 10, 2018.
Wade Hampton ended Nation Ford’s boys’ basketball season with a heartbreaking loss in the third round of the 5A state playoffs on Feb. 20, 2018. See the play that doomed the Falcons and hear from coach a Jared Adamson afterward.