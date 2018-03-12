FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017, file photo, former New York Yankees player Reggie Jackson waves before Game 3 of baseball's American League Championship Series between the Yankees and the Houston Astros in New York. Yankees special adviser Jackson is on the disabled list. He will have knee surgery Tuesday, March 13, 2018, after tripping and falling during a walk Monday morning.
Reggie Jackson to have knee surgery Tuesday

The Associated Press

March 12, 2018 11:20 PM

TAMPA, Fla.

Hall of Famer and New York Yankees special adviser Reggie Jackson is on the disabled list.

The 71-year-old Jackson will have knee surgery Tuesday after tripping and falling during a walk Monday morning.

The Yankees said Jackson, an instructor at spring training, was in "good spirits."

Jackson hit 563 career home runs, including 144 with the Yankees from 1977-81. He connected for three homers on three pitches in Game 6 of the 1977 World Series as the Yankees beat the Los Angeles Dodgers to win their first title since 1962.

