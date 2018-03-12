Sports

Purdue and West Virginia headline the WNIT

The Associated Press

March 12, 2018 11:27 PM

NEW YORK

Purdue and West Virginia just missed out on the NCAA Tournament.

The two schools will still be playing in the postseason as they headline the WNIT field that was announced Monday night.

They were among the final eight teams revealed by the NCAA on Sunday night and ended up on the outside of the tournament. Rutgers and Southern Cal also were among the first four teams out of the NCAAs.

Rutgers originally accepted a bid to the WNIT before coach C. Vivian Stringer later decided to not play in it. Stephen F. Austin was chosen to replace the Scarlet Knights. Southern Cal also declined to play in the WNIT.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The 64-team field includes five teams from the Atlantic 10. There are four teams from the Big Ten, Conference USA and the Mountain West.

Play begins Wednesday night.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Mental cleansing 1,600 feet above sea level; Indian Land state champs prep for 2018

View More Video