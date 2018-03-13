Panthers agree to free agent deal with cornerback from Washington – not that one

The Carolina Panthers have found a cornerback to replace Daryl Worley.
He’s a former Washington player with ties to the Carolinas ... and his name is not Josh Norman.
Bashaud Breeland will sign with the Panthers when free agency opens on Wednesday, a source who requested anonymity because the contract hasn’t been signed told the Observer on Tuesday.
Worley, the Panthers’ third-round pick in 2016, was traded to Philadelphia last week for receiver Torrey Smith.
Breeland is a former Clemson standout from Allendale, S.C., who was selected by Washington in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft.
He will likely start across from third-year cornerback James Bradberry.
Breeland, 26, started 15 games last season opposite Norman, with 19 passes defensed and an interception for a touchdown. He has 57 starts and eight interceptions in his four seasons in the NFL.
The Panthers are clearly placing an emphasis on a cornerback who can make plays on the ball, after a 2017 season in which Worley and Bradberry had just two picks and defensed 10 passes apiece.
Breeland is physical in coverage and great at tracking routes, which has helped him accumulate 60 passes defensed in his career, the fourth-most among cornerbacks since 2014.
NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that Breeland’s deal will be for three years and $24 million, with $11 million in guaranteed money, which the Observer was not immediately able to confirm.
Free agency officially opens at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
