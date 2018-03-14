She said yes! Hunter Renfrow engaged to homecoming queen

Hunter Renfrow has caught important passes throughout his career at Clemson. He made a big catch off the field Tuesday night.
Renfrow got engaged to Clemson homecoming queen Camilla Martin on Tuesday, with Martin announcing the engagement on her Instagram account.
She made a post that stated: “Tonight was an absolute dream. Hunter Renfrow, I cannot wait to be your WIFE! Thank you Jesus for blessing me with the most incredible man to spend the rest of my life with…WE’RE GETTING MARRIED!!!”
Renfrow, a senior, has 137 catches for 1,589 yards and 14 touchdowns so far in his career.
The former walk-on caught a pair of touchdown passes in the 2015 and 2016 national championship games against Alabama, including the game-winning touchdown to lift the Tigers to the 2016 national title.
