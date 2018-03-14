Zags are back, this time hoping for one more win and a title

File-This April 1, 2017, file photo shows, Gonzaga head coach Mark Few arriving on there court before the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, in Glendale, Ariz. Few said he has walked the fine line between using last year, when the Zags finally made the Final Four after years of close calls, as fuel, without putting the burdens of the close call on a team that is fundamentally different. “I needed to take a step back and be fair to them,'' Few said. ``Holding them to the standard of last year's team, it was probably very unfair for a couple of months there. I reached the point in January or February where I backed off and let them be who they are. They've definitely thrived with that.” Charlie Neibergall, File AP Photo