Maple Leafs rally past Stars in SO for 11th straight at home

James van Riemsdyk had his third career hat trick and Mitch Marner scored the winning goal in a shootout to lift Toronto over the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Wednesday night, extending the Maple Leafs' franchise-record home winning streak to 11 games.
Marner beat Kari Lehtonen in the third round of the shootout, completing Toronto's comebacks from 4-2 and 5-4 deficits in the third period.
Nazem Kadri and Patrick Marleau also scored in regulation for the Maple Leafs. Frederik Andersen allowed three goals on 20 shots before getting lifted just past the game's midway point with an upper-body injury.
Curtis McElhinney came on and stopped 13 shots — including two big saves on Jamie Benn during a power play in overtime — the rest of the way to help Toronto improve to 3-2-2 since star center Auston Matthews went down with a shoulder injury on Feb. 22.
Tyler Bozak, who also scored in the shootout, and Marner each added two assists to keep the Maple Leafs perfect at home since losing to Colorado on Jan. 22.
Tyler Seguin had a goal and two assists, Benn added a goal and an assist, and Radek Faksa, Remi Elie and Brett Ritchie also scored in regulation for Dallas. Lehtonen made 26 stops through overtime.
RANGERS 4, PENGUINS 3, OT
NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored the tying goal late in the third period and the winner 2:53 into overtime to rally New York past Pittsburgh.
Chris Kreider had a goal and three assists for his first career four-point game, and Jesper Fast also scored to help the Rangers win their second straight after a three-game skid. Neal Pionk had three assists and Alexandar Georgiev, making his second consecutive start, finished with 37 saves. Georgiev denied Evgeni Malkin on a penalty shot with 11 seconds left in regulation.
On the winner, Zibanejad took a nice pass from Kreider and squeezed a wrist shot past goalie Casey DeSmith for his 100th career goal.
Bryan Rust, Riley Sheahan and Carl Hagelin scored for the Penguins, who lost for just the fifth time in 15 games (10-4-1). DeSmith, filling in for injured starter Matt Murray, stopped 29 shots in his ninth career start.
The Rangers, likely to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2010, are 2-0-1 in their last three games and 5-2-2 in their past nine.
DEVILS 8, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Blake Coleman scored twice, Michael Grabner and Nico Hischier each had a goal and an assist, and New Jersey routed Vegas.
Taylor Hall, Travis Zajac, Stefan Noesen and Kyle Palmieri also scored for the Devils, who moved one point ahead of idle Columbus for the top wild card in the Eastern Conference. Keith Kinkaid stopped 39 shots.
Erik Haula had two goals and Colin Miller also scored for Vegas, which had just completed a 4-1 road trip. The Golden Knights gave up eight goals for the second time this season in their worst home loss. They have dropped three straight games in regulation at home for the first time.
Marc-Andre Fleury, who earned his 400th career win Monday against Philadelphia, gave up four goals on 11 shots before being pulled early in the second period. Backup goalie Maxime Legace came on and also allowed four goals, on 17 shots.
SHARKS 4, OILERS 3, OT
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Tomas Hertl had two goals, including the game-winner 2:40 into overtime, and San Jose pulled out a win over Edmonton.
Logan Couture and Brenden Dillon also scored for the Sharks, who have won two straight. San Jose is in second place in the Pacific Division, three points ahead of Los Angeles and Anaheim with 12 games remaining.
Drake Caggiula, Oscar Klefbom and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had the goals for the Oilers, who lost their second in a row.
DUCKS 3, CANUCKS 0
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jason Chimera got his first goal and assist with Anaheim, and defenseman Brandon Montour scored twice as the Ducks extended Vancouver's scoreless streak to 10 periods.
The victory left the Ducks tied with Los Angeles for third place in the Pacific Division at 82 points. Anaheim has played one more game than the Kings.
Montour scored his first goal for the Ducks in 50 games and then added a second on a power pay in the final minute. John Gibson made 32 saves to hand the slumping Canucks their third consecutive shutout.
The 38-year-old Chimera came to the Ducks in a Feb. 26 trade with the New York Islanders.
Vancouver has lost five straight and eight of nine. Jacob Markstrom stopped 34 shots.
