Moncrief gambles on himself, signs 1-year deal with Jaguars

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2017, file photo, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Donte Moncrief 10) catches a pass in front of Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye during the first half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla. Moncrief is gladly gambling on himself. The former Indianapolis Colts receiver signed a one-year, $7 million contract with AFC South rival Jacksonville.