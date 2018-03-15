Porter out to help Missouri in NCAA tourney, not stack stats

FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, Missouri's Michael Porter Jr. pulls down a rebound during the second half in an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia at the Southeastern Conference tournament, in St. Louis. The Missouri Tigers could be a very dangerous No. 8 seed in the West Region. How dangerous all depends on how quickly freshman Michael Porter Jr. can shake off the rust of missing all but 25 minutes of game time because of an injured back. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo